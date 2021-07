Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Tuesday, July 6th. Please refresh for updates. Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) ADRs fell 20% after authorities in China blocked the company from accepting new users and told mobile app stores to take the company’s ride-hailing app off their platforms. It's unclear how much the company knew about the regulator's intentions last week. when it was finalizing the sale of billions of dollars of ADRs to U.S. investors.