Purple is one of my daughters' favorite colors, but it turns out the color purple has a pretty important meaning for land owners in Illinois. Have you ever taken a hike, a jog, or a bike ride and come across a randomly placed post painted purple? Perhaps you were hunting and came across one? Or maybe you saw a fence with purple painted posts and thought, hmm....these people must really like the color purple? Well, that is not the message the posts and fences are meaning to convey.