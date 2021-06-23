El Paso Animal Services Needs Foster Pet Parents – Can You Help?

The COVID-19 pandemic really threw everyone for a loop. If we weren't waiting in line for a single package of toilet paper, we were figuring out how to position our laptop cameras to hide the fact that we were wearing boxer shorts during our Zoom work meetings. Another thing that really took a hit was the restaurant and bar industry. So many establishments had to make do with take-out and curbside pickup that a lot of those restaurants and bars didn't make it out alive from the pandemic. Some did and now that people can go back to sitting in restaurants and bars to enjoy a meal and a drink, there are a lot of restaurant and bar owners who are finding it hard to get back to having a full staff.