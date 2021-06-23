Cancel
El Paso Animal Services Needs Foster Pet Parents – Can You Help?

A couple of months ago I lost a cat that I loved. I wrote about my sweet, feral kitty in an article that you can read here. I was never a cat person but after the trauma of losing my beloved cat I think I would love to have another. When I'm ready, I will definitely adopt, not shop. There are so many dogs and cats that need a good home that if you are looking for a pet, please go to the El Paso Animal Services Shelter.

93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Meet Marsha- El Paso Animal Services’ Pet of the Week

We're teaming up with El Paso Animal Services to highlight some of the amazing dogs that they have available for adoption right now. El Paso Animal Services is working hard to try and make El Paso a "no-kill" community and to achieve this goal, they need more families to open their hearts and homes to homeless animals at the shelter.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Help A Child In Need By Donating To The Child Crisis Center

It's summertime and our local children's charity, the Child Crisis Center, is in need of donations for kids currently in their care. The local 501(c)3 non-profit "protects children from abuse and neglect by providing shelter, advocacy, and family support services." The center works with the community to educate and collaborate with the community to promote healthy family environments for children. The goal is that these children can grow from these negative situations to become happy, healthy and look forward to a positive future.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Jalisco Cafe Giving Out Free Books & Raspas this Fourth of July!

As if this Segundo Barrio restaurant wasn't iconic enough, this Fourth of July Jalisco Café will be hosting their sixth annual "Jalisco Café Segundo Barrio Books & Raspas Giveaway"! After a year of no events and no book and raspa giveaway, Jalisco Café is welcoming back the community to join in on this event that is set to be bigger than ever!
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Restaurant Roasts Locals For Not Working Because Of “Government Handouts”

The COVID-19 pandemic really threw everyone for a loop. If we weren't waiting in line for a single package of toilet paper, we were figuring out how to position our laptop cameras to hide the fact that we were wearing boxer shorts during our Zoom work meetings. Another thing that really took a hit was the restaurant and bar industry. So many establishments had to make do with take-out and curbside pickup that a lot of those restaurants and bars didn't make it out alive from the pandemic. Some did and now that people can go back to sitting in restaurants and bars to enjoy a meal and a drink, there are a lot of restaurant and bar owners who are finding it hard to get back to having a full staff.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Celebrate Adopt A Shelter Cat Month At The Zoo’s New Cat Adoption Site

June is "Adopt A Shelter Cat" month and you can celebrate by visiting the El Paso Zoo. See their new Cat Adoption center that's open now. June is "Adopt A Shelter Cat" month created by the American Humane 501(c)(3) non-profit to mark the height of kitten season in the country. Many animal rescues and shelters are scrambling to find foster homes for the large influx of pregnant cats and newborn kittens coming into the shelter daily.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Pride 2021: Summer Calendar Of Events

Celebrate our beloved LBGTQ+ community all summer long as Pride Month festivities extend through August 2021. After a dormant year, due to the unprecedented pandemic, Pride Month will continue all summer long with a series of events across the city. The colorful fun will continue into the summer with a...
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Newest Downtown El Paso Pub is Bomb – And Haunted

The latest entry to El Paso’s downtown scene has a lot of swagger: Gucci wallpaper on the woman’s bathroom walls, a state-of-the-art sound system designed by Pioneer and tuned specifically for the room, a disco ball custom made by the lady known in the industry as “The Last Disco Ball Maker,” and a classic jukebox that only two people in the world know how to repair.
El Paso County, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso County Pools Now Helping You Beat the Summer Heat Daily

Summer is here and Mother Nature has wasted no time heating things up. But there’s no need to sweat the relentless heat -- even if you don’t live near one of the new city water parks or even inside El Paso city limits -- because El Paso County Parks and Recreation just dropped some good news; all county-run pools are now open daily through Labor Day, September 6.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Why Was An Eerie Handmade Doll Locked In A Reliquary In El Paso?

An eerie hand-sewn doll was locked in a reliquary and is currently on display in downtown El Paso. Earlier this week, I met with the folks of the Paso Del Norte Paranormal Society (Ghosts915) to talk about all things haunted and discovered that they are currently holding a reliquary for Dave's Pawn Shop that they bought a few years back.
RestaurantsPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

If You Can’t Act Right At McDonald’s, Stay The Hell Home

Do we need to start training restaurant employees in self-defense? How does this crazy sh#t keep happening? I'm absolutely amazed. Here we have another case of violence on fast-food employees just doing their job by telling a customer that the store policy does not allow multiple flavors in one slushie. A massive fight ensues over an item that isn't even on the menu.