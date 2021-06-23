El Paso Animal Services Needs Foster Pet Parents – Can You Help?
A couple of months ago I lost a cat that I loved. I wrote about my sweet, feral kitty in an article that you can read here. I was never a cat person but after the trauma of losing my beloved cat I think I would love to have another. When I'm ready, I will definitely adopt, not shop. There are so many dogs and cats that need a good home that if you are looking for a pet, please go to the El Paso Animal Services Shelter.kisselpaso.com