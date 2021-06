The time has finally come. After an impressive 10-year streak, it appears that the Rockies will not have a player receive the starting nod for the 2021 MLB All-Star game. The first phase of voting for the Midsummer Classic concluded on June 24, with only the top three vote recipients (top nine for outfielders) at each position moving on to the final phase to decide the starters. Since no Rockies player appears to be in the mix for that honor of moving on, it seems right to look back on the previous decade of Rockies All-Star game starters.