DRC Recreation Station benefits from DCF grant

By Informer staff news@derbyinformer.com
 7 days ago

The Derby Community Foundation recently awarded a $2,000 COVID-19 Response and Recovery Grant to the Derby Recreation Commission to fund supplies for Recreation Station, a summer camp for Derby area children being held at the Hubbard Arts Center. Due to the pandemic, CDC guidelines recommend having separate activity supplies for each age grouping for summer children’s activities. This grant allowed the DRC to purchase those supplies in order to comply with the health recommendations.

