Sure it's the 4th of July on Sunday, but on Saturday, it's all about Female Energy. Women coming together celebrating women. We love everything about this. Female Energy is Saturday at 3013 W. Rockton Rd from 11 in the morning thru 6 at night. If you're wondering, what building is that? It's a barn, so you probably aren't too familiar with it unless you attended a wedding or special even there before. Maybe this is the special event!