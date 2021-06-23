Polis signs quartet of bills reshaping Colorado's tax code

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday signed into law four bills aimed at fundamentally restructuring Colorado’s tax code. "Today is certainly one of my most exciting days as governor because we're delivering on tax relief for the people of Colorado," Polis said, touting the package during a signing ceremony at Boettcher Mansion. "Together, we're providing meaningful tax relief so families can afford to live in our great state a little bit better and keep more money in their pockets."