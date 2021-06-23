Cancel
Britney Spears speaks in court on conservatorship: 'I just want my life back'

By Celebretainment
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has insisted she “just wants [her] life back” as she appeared in court in a bid to end her conservatorship. The 39-year-old singer has been under a conservatorship since her public meltdown in 2008, with her father Jamie Spears acting as her conservator to control her personal and business affairs.

