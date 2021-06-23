Cancel
Saint Johnsbury, VT

Amanda Cochrane: Let’s Talk About “Sex Offenders”

Caledonian Record-News
 9 days ago

Umbrella’s mission is to cultivate a Northeast Kingdom where all people thrive free from abuse and oppression. An important part of our work is related to supporting survivors of sexual violence. We support them when they want to report sexual violence and when they don’t want to report it. We support them years after the trauma happened as well as the day of the crime against them. We also work to support the community with prevention efforts aimed at building resilience among youth and others that are protective against future victimization and future perpetration.

