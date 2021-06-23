Cancel
Public Health

Some COVID shots may be linked to rare heart problems in teens: CDC

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA on Wednesday said it plans to add a warning to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines after a CDC advisory panel said data suggests a “likely association” between the vaccines and rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults. Despite the warning, doctors and researchers say they still strongly recommend that all Americans 12 and older get vaccinated, noting that the heart problems are uncommon and in most cases very mild.

