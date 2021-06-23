Some COVID shots may be linked to rare heart problems in teens: CDC

Eligible participants at baseline had more than 1 year of continuous insurance coverage, allowing gaps less than 90 days, and were free of CVD 1 year prior to OSA diagnosis. A recent analysis of patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) found that moderate to severe OSA with no continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) use is associated with increased cardiovascular disease (CVD) incidence, whereas OSA with CPAP use was associated with decreased CVD incidence relative to no CPAP use, according to an American Academy of Sleep Medicine study.1.