Noel W. Anderson | 'Reflec/x/tion of a Black Cat Bone' at JDJ Gallery

On the Fourth of July, in 1970, six American artists declared independence in an Echo Park loft, in Los Angeles. The occasion was the opening night of an exhibition devoted exclusively to the work of Black women—which is now considered by art historians to be the first of its kind in L.A., and probably in the U.S. The show was organized quickly, by the artists themselves, in response to another L.A. showcase of Black art, backed by a corporate sponsor (the Carnation Company) and overwhelmingly focussed on men. The women called their event the “Sapphire Show,” after a character in “Amos ’n Andy”—the shrewish know-it-all Sapphire Stevens—transforming a racist and sexist stereotype of women into an avatar of feminist revolution, just as one of the show’s best-known participants, the magnificent Betye Saar, would do two years later in her assemblages, when she began arming Aunt Jemima figurines with rifles.