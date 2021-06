On Tuesday morning, ESPN insider Jeff Darlington announced on Get Up that the New Orleans Saints nearly signed Tom Brady prior to him joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers... “I’m gonna say it as clear as day: it’s the New Orleans Saints,” Darlington said. “Regret might be a strong word because ultimately Drew Brees decided to delay his broadcasting career and come back for one more season. The Saints did the right thing by bringing Brees back. But I think that people still underestimate how close Tom Brady was to signing with the New Orleans Saints up until he ultimately decided on the Bucs. I know that that’s gonna be a statement people try to question. It’s the truth.”