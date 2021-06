The Atlanta Hawks opened the Eastern Conference finals the same way they started the previous two series. They’re hoping the eventual outcome is the same as well. Behind a scintillating performance from Trae Young, the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Tuesday, their third straight series opening victory and payout on the road. The good news for the Bucks is that the Hawks lost Game 2 in each of the first two rounds, so they have a good shot at evening the series when the teams meet on Friday. The Bucks were favored by 8-points on the closing line in Game 1 and hit the board laying 7.5-points for this showdown.