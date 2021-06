Making the jump from college to the NFL is no easy task. Having a mentor that has succeeded at the highest level is an valuable asset to a young quarterback. Sam Ehlinger’s career in the burnt orange is over and he’s now the new kid on the block for the Indianapolis Colts. The rookie was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft and is looking to battle Jacob Eason for the rights to the backup quarterback role behind newly acquired Carson Wentz.