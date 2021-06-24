Maintenance to close Stewart Park Drive's 'Green Bridge' Thursday

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for tree-trimming maintenance Thursday, June 24. The jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday while a contractor hired by the City of Roseburg trims trees overhanging the bridge that can block road signs or create visibility issues for drivers.