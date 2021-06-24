Live Theatre Returns With Phoenix Festival

For 30 years live Shakespeare has been a tradition in the community, and with last year’s COVID restrictions, many performances were held virtually. The Phoenix Festival is a celebration of the return of live theatre performances in the community. Four different groups are coming together to present seven events throughout July and August: Bridgeway Theatre Company, Hope Theatre Arts, Liminal Space, and the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival. The festival will be held at The MAIN in Newhall.