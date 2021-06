(Alexandria, MN) Some new classes at Alexandria Area High School will provide a leg up to students who are curious about a future in aviation. This fall AAHS is beginning with two classes, each with 30 students, to teach students about aviation. The idea to expand the course offerings within the academy system began with an idea from a student. Mason Gray is a 2021 AAHS graduate, but before leaving, he met with Superintendent Rick Sansted about the possibility of having aviation classes at the high school. Although the venture would not directly benefit him, Mason saw it as a great opportunity for future AAHS students. After much discussion and planning Alexandria Public Schools was able to get the course set to begin already in fall 2021.