Randy Wayne Neeley
Randy Wayne Neeley, 63, of Brookfield died Monday, June 21. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday June 26, at the First Baptist Church in Linneus. Burial will follow at the Parklawn Memorial Garden Cemetery in Brookfield. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 25 at the church. Memorial donations have been suggested to the Alzheimer Association and/or the Dementia Society of America. They can be left at or mailed to Rhodes Funeral Home in Brookfield.