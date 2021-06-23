Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean County, NJ

Pandemic over? These NJ government offices are still keeping out public

By Erin Vogt
Posted by 
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

State offices have remained largely closed to the public, even as COVID-19 metrics continue to drastically improve. And while people are taking off their masks at stores and restaurants, visitors to government buildings that are open to the public are largely expected to keep wearing them. In some counties, many...

1057thehawk.com
Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Holly, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Government
County
Mercer County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Health
City
Elizabeth, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Government
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
Mercer County, NJ
Health
Monmouth County, NJ
Health
County
Ocean County, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Long Lines#Restaurants#Mvc#Main Office#Archives Division#Passports#The Union County Clerk#The State Department#American#Cdc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Ocean County, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Barnegat home was center of recent drug activity across Ocean County

From Barnegat to Toms River, Detectives have arrested four residents involved in recent drug activity across Ocean County. Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Narcotics Strike Force, the Barnegat Police Department Crime Reduction Unit and Patrol Division, Toms River Police Department Special Enforcement Team, Stafford Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit and K-9 Unit, Ocean Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Lacey Police Department Detective Bureau and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have been running an investigation into narcotics activity of late and as a result of their findings, Elex Hyman, 49, of Barnegat, Jaime Steen, 38, of Barnegat, Jessie Jackson, 38, of South Toms River and Alicia Walker, 44, of Union Beach are all now facing charges, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Wednesday.
Tuckerton, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Wow! New Businesses Coming to Tuckerton, New Jersey?

We are happy to bring to you at home information about what is happening in YOUR communities. To get you information about things happening in your Town that affect your life. Being local is very important to us and glad to share updates like this with you about new local businesses coming to the Jersey Shore!
Long Branch, NJPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

No More Debate: The Days Of Paper Or Plastic Are Over

Every year the non-profit organization Clean Ocean Action in Long Branch, NJ, conducts multiple "beach sweeps" up and down the Jersey coastline, to keep our Jersey Shore beaches clean. Of all the pieces of garbage collected each time, plastic is among the top offenders, including plastic bags. Listen to Rich...