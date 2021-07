Amindi has shared a new song titled “haircut,” a funky self-love anthem that also serves as a first listen of her upcoming debut EP Nice. A playful track that sees Amindi reveling over herself to the tune of slick and dreamy production, the song’s message is as much about loving what you see in the mirror as it is about knowing how you want to be treated by others. Sporting a little laid-back swagger in her flow, Amindi strolls comfortably alongside the ambling beats and woozy rhythms of “haircut” a vision of pure self-assuredness that we can all aspire to.