No. 2 Amherst boys tennis defeats No. 1 East Longmeadow, wins Western Massachusetts Division I championship (photos)

EAST LONGMEADOW — Ryan Morneau refused to make it easy for James Serhant. The matchup between the East Longmeadow junior and Serhant in first singles of the Division I Western Massachusetts boys tennis championship went to match point four times. Morneau kept the Amherst senior off-balance with pin-point shots near the backline during the third set, but after climbing out of trouble three times, Morneau eventually fell to Serhant 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 during the fourth match point.