WEST SPRINGFIELD — The halfpipe is gone forever, but boarders can look forward to a more durable and more “flow-y” skatepark later this summer. Workers began taking apart West Springfield’s old skatepark at Cooks Park last week. When they’re done with construction, the town will have a professionally designed skatepark with all-concrete ramps and steel rails. It’ll be the first major renovation of the facility since 2007.