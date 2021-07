Question: What is "qualified immunity", and how does it affect police reform?. Answer: "Qualified immunity' is a judicial -- meaning, court-created -- doctrine that shields government officials, such as law enforcement, from personal liability for certain acts committed in their official capacity. The idea is to protect officials from being sued for activities that are part of their job. This includes, for example, situations when a police officer must make a quick decision under difficult circumstances. Critics, however, complain that qualified immunity goes too far in protecting law-enforcement officers, in particular, from being held accountable for actions that can have severe consequences, including death.