Looking Back – June 23, 2021

EIGHTY YEARS AGO — JUNE 1941. Glen Flynn, head of Chetek’s fire department, was elected president of the Heart of the North Firemen’s Association. … Chetek’s crack kittenball team, sponsored by the Yellow Lodge, opened up and went to town under the lights at the athletic field to trim the Union Bar team, tied for first place in the Eau Claire league. Sig and Norm Carlson were batteries for Chetek and the entire team put on a first-class display of fast, well-played kittenball. … This year marks the 32nd season of operation for the Chetek Canning Company, and all signs point to an abundant and high-grade pack.