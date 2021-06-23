The open road is calling: Check out these 10 movies before you grab the wheel

June is a great month for film! Check out the latest releases from Bollywood and beyond!. Cast: Kirti Kulhari, Medha Shankar and Nivedita Bhattacharya. With cinemas still closed in India the makers of Shaadisthan decided to release the film on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. A lot about the plot has not been said but we do know from the trailer the story is about a band that plays at weddings and an Indian family, that both end up in a camper van together as they travel across the country. The journey is fuelled with drinking and smoking but somewhere in the mix there is a very touching story about society and breaking away from the norms and what is expected of you.