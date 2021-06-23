WAYNE BOUTWELL named CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bluffton
June 23, 2021 - Wayne Boutwell has been appointed as chief executive officer of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bluffton. In his position as CEO, Boutwell will oversee all of the day-to-day operations as well as patient care and quality at the 38-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, located at 107 Seagrass Station Road in Bluffton (Hilton Head). He assumed the position on May 3, 2021.www.savannahbusinessjournal.com