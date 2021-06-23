73-year-old man pleads not guilty in manufacturing of 'ghost guns'
A 73-year-old man accused of selling illegally manufactured and unregistered firearms suppressors destined for a Mexican drug cartel pled not guilty to his charges Tuesday. William Scott Simms was arrested last month after meeting with undercover agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to sell them an unregistered firearm silencer at an Edinburg business, the criminal complaint against Simms stated.www.krgv.com