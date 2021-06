At Computex 2021, Nvidia announced that DLSS will be coming to Doom Eternal, Red Dead Redemption, and several other games. It was also said that Doom Eternal would receive an RTX update, as it did not have ray tracing support when it released initially. In today’s blog post, Nvidia finally confirmed that Doom Eternal will be getting the update on June 29, but Rockstar’s western action-adventure game will have to wait just a bit longer.