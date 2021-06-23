Jim Gerber
Jim Gerber, 78, of Lathrop died Wednesday, June 23. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 28 at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. There is no scheduled family visitation. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial to follow the services at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop, (816) 740-4658. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Lathrop American Legion Post# 467 in care of the funeral home.