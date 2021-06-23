June 23 - EMC Engineering Services, Inc. Recognized by the Zweig Group with 2021 Awards
June 23, 2021 - EMC Engineering Services, Inc., headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, recently announced the firm was honored with the Zweig Group’s 2021 Hot Firm Award, as well as Zweig’s 2021 Best Firms To Work For Award. The Zweig Group‘s Hot Firm Award recognizes the 100 fastest-growing architecture, engineering, planning, and environmental consulting firms in the United States.www.savannahbusinessjournal.com