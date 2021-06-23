THREE EXHIBITS TO SEE THIS WEEKEND

Pakistani American artist Shahzia Sikander is internationally celebrated for bringing Indo-Persian manuscript-painting traditions into dialogue with contemporary art practice. The new exhibition, “Shahzia Sikander: Extraordinary Realities” at the Morgan Library & Museum (225 Madison Avenue) through September 26. tracks the first 15 years of her artistic journey, during which Sikander richly interrogated gender, sexuality, race, class, and history, creating open-ended narratives that have sustained her work as one of the most significant artists working today.