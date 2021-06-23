Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

THREE EXHIBITS TO SEE THIS WEEKEND

cititour.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePakistani American artist Shahzia Sikander is internationally celebrated for bringing Indo-Persian manuscript-painting traditions into dialogue with contemporary art practice. The new exhibition, “Shahzia Sikander: Extraordinary Realities” at the Morgan Library & Museum (225 Madison Avenue) through September 26. tracks the first 15 years of her artistic journey, during which Sikander richly interrogated gender, sexuality, race, class, and history, creating open-ended narratives that have sustained her work as one of the most significant artists working today.

cititour.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#Pakistani American#The Center#The High Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...