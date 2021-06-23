Anything At All arrives on Roosevelt Island
From hospitality duo and New York City natives Marc Rose and Med Abrous, of Call Mom, comes Anything At All at the Graduate Hotel on Roosevelt Island. The all-female food & beverage team includes MINA Group alumna Ja’Toria Harper as Executive Chef, Lindsey Verardo - formerly of Benno and Gramercy Tavern - as Executive Pastry Chef, and Estelle Bossy, whose impressive resume includes Union Square Hospitality Group and Del Posto, as Beverage Director.cititour.com