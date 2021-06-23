Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Anything At All arrives on Roosevelt Island

cititour.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom hospitality duo and New York City natives Marc Rose and Med Abrous, of Call Mom, comes Anything At All at the Graduate Hotel on Roosevelt Island. The all-female food & beverage team includes MINA Group alumna Ja’Toria Harper as Executive Chef, Lindsey Verardo - formerly of Benno and Gramercy Tavern - as Executive Pastry Chef, and Estelle Bossy, whose impressive resume includes Union Square Hospitality Group and Del Posto, as Beverage Director.

cititour.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Rose, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roosevelt Island#Red Cabbage#Food Beverage#Food Drink#The Graduate Hotel#Mina Group#Beverage Director#Coastal Toast#The Roasted Cabbage#Vanilla Poached Meringue#Variety Coffee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...