Sonic The Hedgehog 2's Cast And Crew Celebrated The Sega Character's 30th Birthday In An Explosive Way

Green Hills, Montana may be a small town, but it takes more than one law enforcement officer to look after its citizens. As such, Tom Wachowski is aided by his chief deputy, Wade Whipple, played by Happy Endings and Crossing Swords actor Adam Pally. Wade was present in Sonic the Hedgehog’s final battle to try and stop Dr. Robtnik from hurting Tom, and he got to see Sonic battle the mad scientist. Aside from presumably still working with Tom as his chief deputy, it’s unclear how Wade will fit into Sonic the Hedgehog 2, though it’s reasonable to expect him to provide more comedic relief.