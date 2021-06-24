Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sonic The Hedgehog 2's Cast And Crew Celebrated The Sega Character's 30th Birthday In An Explosive Way

By Adam Holmes
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2021 isn’t a notable year for Sonic the Hedgehog just because his second movie is filming. The popular video game character also turns 30 today, as he debuted back in 1991’s Sonic the Hedgehog for the Sega Genesis. From that grew one of the most well-known video game franchises of all time, and the cast and crew of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 decided to celebrate the super speedy mammal hitting the big 3-0 in an explosive way… literally.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
James Marsden
Person
Shemar Moore
Person
Adam Pally
Person
Ben Schwartz
Person
Tika Sumpter
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Jeff Fowler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Games#Explosions#Twitter#Criminal Minds#Monsterverse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Wesley Snipes Joining John Wick: Chapter 4

The internet was buzzing yesterday when news began circulating that Wesley Snipes had joined the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4, adding another hugely capable martial artist to the ensemble alongside the legendary Donnie Yen, which sounds like a mouthwatering prospect for fans of action cinema. Reports touted Snipes as...
Moviesbbcgossip.com

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Reveals New Cast Member With Sweet Post

Shemar Moore is an illustrious TV actor, who has memorable roles in Criminal Minds, The Young and the Restless and most recently S.W.A.T. on CBS. He’s now joined Sonic the Hedgehog 2 cast as he announced on Twitter. The official account for the movie reposted the photo to welcome the actor in a set photo where he stands next to James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Natasha Rothwell, who are reprising their roles from the first film.
Movieslrmonline.com

Shemar Moore Joining The Cast Of Sonic The Hedgehog 2

“Lucky Strikes” — Coverage of the CBS series CRIMINAL MINDS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Darren Michaels/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Sonic the Hedgehog was such a cute movie. I was really surprised how much I enjoyed it since many video game-to-movie projects...
Video Gamesbbcgossip.com

Sonic The Hedgehog 2: An Updated Cast List, Including Jim Carrey

Green Hills, Montana may be a small town, but it takes more than one law enforcement officer to look after its citizens. As such, Tom Wachowski is aided by his chief deputy, Wade Whipple, played by Happy Endings and Crossing Swords actor Adam Pally. Wade was present in Sonic the Hedgehog’s final battle to try and stop Dr. Robtnik from hurting Tom, and he got to see Sonic battle the mad scientist. Aside from presumably still working with Tom as his chief deputy, it’s unclear how Wade will fit into Sonic the Hedgehog 2, though it’s reasonable to expect him to provide more comedic relief.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 release date, cast and everything else we know

Sometimes you just gotta go fast, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is already racing to the cinemas. But when will this speedy sequel actually come out? Since Sonic topped the box office back in 2020, we all knew that a sequel would be on its way, and after some heavy surveillance that would put even Dr Robotnik to shame, we’ve managed to round up a ton of information about the upcoming film.
Moviesfilm-book.com

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 (2022): Shemar Moore Joins Upcoming Sequel’s Cast

Shemar Moore is going to be featured in a role in the upcoming family film Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Action hero/TV star Shemar Moore, who plays Hondo in “S.W.A.T.,” has been named a cast member in the forthcoming sequel to 2020’s kid-friendly box-office hit Sonic the Hedgehog. Moore, who has been a television star for years dating back to his role in the hit soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” is joining the likes of Jim Carrey and James Marsden by holding a key role in the upcoming video-game inspired film. Moore is known these days for his tough on screen persona so his casting in the family film came as a surprise to some.
Comicsnichegamer.com

Sega Reportedly Planning Sonic the Hedgehog VTuber and Theme Park

Sonic the Hedgehog producer Takashi Iizuka and art director Kazuyuki Hoshino have revealed they want to make Sonic a VTuber; along with opening a theme park. The news comes via Ryokutya2089 (a blogger dedicated to sharing news from Japanese print magazines), highlighting an excerpt from a Famitsu interview with Iizuka, and Hoshino. Both discussed future plans for the series, including how “Sonic’s new work will be in a different form than before.” (translation: DeepL, adjusted).
Video GamesMovieWeb

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Team Celebrates Franchise's 30th Anniversary Alongside Fans

Sonic the Hedgehog is trending online as fans celebrate the 30th "birthday" of the video game legend turned movie star. On June 23, 1991, the very first Sonic the Hedgehog video game was released for the Sega Genesis. Almost single handedly, the speedy rodent elevated the Sega Genesis as a serious competitor to Nintendo's Super Nintendo console, as the game was an instant hit that spawned a highly successful franchise.
Musicnichegamer.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony; Green Hill Zone with Lyrics to be Released

Sega have released the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony; celebrating the series’ milestone and music. The over hour and 45 minute performance opens with a full orchestra playing music from Sonic the Hedgehog all the way to the upcoming Sonic Colors: Ultimate. During the intermission, Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 composer Masato Nakamura made a special announcement.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Check Out Sonic’s 30th Anniversary Celebrated With Livestream Symphony

The 23rd of June 2021 marked the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog which SEGA celebrated with the Sonic Symphony, featuring beautiful orchestral remakes of music from throughout the history of the mammoth series. There have been few video game franchises that are as Sonic the Hedgehog. Since his humble 2D beginnings 30 years ago, the iconic blue hedgehog has gone on to become one of the most recognizable and beloved characters in gaming.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

How Sega conquered the video games industry with Sonic the Hedgehog – and then threw it all away

A cry of blue murder went up in April 2019 when Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for its much-anticipated, long-delayed Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The Sega video game icon had been reimagined as a Cronenberg-esque nightmare. Its fur was both too real and creepily incorporeal. And then there were those dead eyes gazing from a face half Saturday morning cartoon, half Edvard Munch watercolour. The entire internet essentially ran away screaming. Scary Sonic was put out of his misery with a drastic redesign that gave the character a cuddly gloss ahead of its release this weekend. The makeover added...
Comicsnintendowire.com

Sonic the Hedgehog VTuber officially revealed

Yesterday we brought you the surprising news that Sonic the Hedgehog would be getting transformed into a VTuber, and now, thanks to the latest official Sonic Station stream, we’ve got our first look. Naturally the whole thing is in Japanese, performed by voice actor Jun’ichi Kanemaru, who has provided the...
Video GamesDigital Trends

Minecraft celebrates Sonic’s 30th anniversary with new DLC

Minecraft and Sonic the Hedgehog have come together for a new collaboration, which starts today. To celebrate Sonic’s 30th anniversary Minecraft players can play as the blue hedgehog in a new DLC that recreates the spirit of the iconic franchise. The Sonic Character Creator item is free to download on the Minecraft Marketplace starting today.