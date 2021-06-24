Sonic The Hedgehog 2's Cast And Crew Celebrated The Sega Character's 30th Birthday In An Explosive Way
2021 isn’t a notable year for Sonic the Hedgehog just because his second movie is filming. The popular video game character also turns 30 today, as he debuted back in 1991’s Sonic the Hedgehog for the Sega Genesis. From that grew one of the most well-known video game franchises of all time, and the cast and crew of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 decided to celebrate the super speedy mammal hitting the big 3-0 in an explosive way… literally.www.cinemablend.com