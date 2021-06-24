Chula Vista, National City, Receive Nearly $1M Grants to Increase Transportation Access

Downtown Chula Vista. Photo by Chris Stone

Chula Vista and National City are among nearly two dozen entities across the state slated to receive up to $1 million for programs that promote ride-sharing and other forms of transportation that seek to reduce travel challenges in under-served communities, it was announced Wednesday.

The California Air Resources Board said that a total $20 million was awarded under the new Clean Mobility Options Voucher Pilot Program.

“These funds directly support disadvantaged communities and communities of color from across the state, creating safe, clean, affordable and accessible options for getting residents where they need to go,” CARB Executive Officer Richard Corey said. “The Clean Mobility Options Program was designed to ensure that each project is developed both by and for that community to address its own unique transportation issues.”

There are 21 recipients in the current round of grant disbursals.

The money, drawn from the state’s cap-and-trade revenue, is intended to fund on-demand shuttles, bike-sharing, dial-a-ride services, carpooling and van-pooling, according to CARB.

Chula Vista was awarded $997,833 to launch an on-demand community shuttle serving the senior community in the northwestern part of the city.

“These funds will give our seniors a new lease on life,” Chula Vista Chief Sustainability Officer Dennis Gakunga said. “Smart, safe and clean mobility options to help seniors get where they need to go will not only improve their quality of life, it will make our roads less crowded and our air cleaner to breathe, which will benefit all our residents.”

National City was awarded $999,996 for its first zero-emission shuttle program, aimed at increasing transportation options while reducing pollution.

More information is available at www.cleanmobilityoptions.org.