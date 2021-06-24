Cancel
Income Tax

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - June 18, 2021

San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 6 days ago

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. The latest information available concerning unpaid tax levies filed by the Internal Revenue Service against individuals and businesses. Federal Tax Liens (8)

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EconomyKTEN.com

What Is Cost Basis and How Is It Calculated?

The cost basis of an asset is important to you for two primary reasons – tax planning and investment planning. These two reasons are related because only with the proper investment planning can you own a tax-efficient portfolio. You need to understand cost basis in order to plan the investment horizons of the various securities in your portfolio to lower your tax liability. It’s important to know the tax effect of the different types of securities in your portfolio to both choose investments and limit the tax hit you take each year. Since cost basis is calculated differently for different types of assets and can be complex, you may want to consult a financial advisor for assistance.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Two file for Chapter 7, one for Chapter 11

San Antonio-area bankruptcy courts recorded three business filings during the week that ended June 11, all in the Western District of Texas. Year to date through June 11, the court recorded 25 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -39% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’s assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Park County, COPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

TAX LIEN SALE NUMBER

PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED. To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to: JULIO MARROQUIN and RUTH GARCIA and REESE INVESTMENT PROPERTIES INC.
Personal Financemcdonoughvoice.com

The heartbreak and effects of filing for bankruptcy

Dear Mary: Please give me some pointers on bouncing back from bankruptcy. Will this have any effect on future employment opportunities? — Emmaline. Dear Emmaline: Pay your bills on time; never be late. Do not run up big balances. Do not apply for a lot of credit. Never use more than 30% of your credit limits. Never allow a credit card balance to roll from one month to the next. Above all, let nothing prevent you from saving 10% of your net income.
Economycpapracticeadvisor.com

IRS Hiring Thousands of New Tax Auditors

The Internal Revenue Service is hiring thousands of new auditors as it gears up for a potentially massive tax-enforcement push if Congress is able to pass an infrastructure plan that includes $40 billion to expand audits on the wealthy. The IRS small business and criminal investigations divisions are adding thousands...
Income TaxPosted by
MassLive.com

Stimulus Update: 36 million Americans to receive $300 monthly payments starting in July, IRS letter said

Around 36 million families are receiving letters from the Internal Revenue Service informing Americans they may be eligible for monthly child tax credit payments. “The expanded and newly-advanceable Child Tax Credit was authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, enacted in March. The letters are going to families who may be eligible based on information they included in either their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax return or who used the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov last year to register for an Economic Impact Payment,” the release said.
Economyfinancialadvisoriq.com

DOL to Revamp Plan Fiduciaries' Credit Ratings Use, Seeks Inputs

The Department of Labor is seeking amendments first proposed eight years ago on how retirement plan fiduciaries use credit ratings, according to news reports. The proposals, mandated by Dodd-Frank in 2013 in light of the global financial crisis, would remove references to credit ratings from six prohibited transaction exemptions under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, FA-IQ sister publication Ignites writes. The DOL wants to instead use other standards of creditworthiness that it will determine to be appropriate, according to the publication.
Real EstatePosted by
Charlotte Business Journal

Real estate Leads - June 18, 2021

Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value and parties involved. Commercial (63) ContractorUse typeProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Building Permits - Multi-Family (35) ContractorUse typeProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord dateJurisdiction. Residential (145) ContractorUse typeProperty descriptionSquare feetValueRecord...
Income TaxPosted by
AL.com

Stimulus update: More money on the way from IRS

Unemployment rebates mean additional money from the Internal Revenue Service has made its way to some taxpayers. Others, however, continue to wait for their refunds. The rebates come from people who paid taxes on their 2020 unemployment benefits. The American Rescue Plan, signed on March 11, changed existing regulations so that taxpayers who earned less than $150,000 in modified adjusted gross income to exclude compensation up to $20,400 for married couples filing jointly and $10,200 for other eligible taxpayers.
Virginia Beach, VApilotonline.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF LIENE...

Notice is hereby given that a Lien Sale will be held at Mini U Storage (formerly AAAA Self Storage), 533 S. Lynnhaven Road, Virginia Beach VA 23452, on June 22, 2021 at 12:00pm to satisfy the lien on the property stored at the address above. All units must be paid for at the time of sale. Cash only will be accepted. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to attend the sale. Each person attending must sign in and agree to follow all Rules and Regulations of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold "as is" and must be removed within 48 hours following the sale. Shelving is property of landlord; do not remove unless authorized. Buyers must provide a current, original or a photocopy of their original resale permit at time of sale in lieu of sales tax. This sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. 6/18/21 6965734.
Baltimore, MDbaltimorebrew.com

A tax lien purchaser finds Southwest Partnership charged her an improper fee

Confirming an allegation in the Baltimore Inspector General’s report, she says the nonprofit’s tax lien arrangement with the city has serious problems and needs more transparency. A woman who purchased a tax sale certificate for a Baltimore property through the Southwest Partnership (SWP) in 2019 discovered she was charged an...
Income TaxPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Stimulus update: IRS sends out next batch of stimulus checks

The Internal Revenue Service has issued 2.8 million COVID-19 stimulus payments during the past two weeks, the agency announced Wednesday. The most recent batch of $1,400 payments brings the total sent to Americans to more than 169 million payments equaling some $395 billion. The payments, intended as an economic boost to Americans hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, were authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law in March.
Riverside County, CAmynewsla.com

Board OKs Imposing Liens on People Delinquent in Paying Trash Bills

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved imposing special assessments totaling $2.51 million on thousands of Riverside County residents’ property tax bills to collect unpaid trash collection debts. According to the Department of Environmental Health, roughly 4,900 residents in unincorporated communities owe the county’s four waste haulers for rubbish pickup...