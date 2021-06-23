Kids ‘Flock’ to DC3’s Summer Storytime

On Wednesday, June 23, 47 Dodge City area children enjoyed a special Summer Storytime at the Dodge City Community College (DC3) Library. Because the day’s featured book, which was “Piggy: Let’s Be Friends!,” had an animal theme, David McCollum, DC3 Professor of Animal Science/Ag Business (left), brought his dogs and a small flock of sheep to interact with the kids. Hosted by the DC3 Library every Wednesday through July 28, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Summer Storytime is a free program where kids get to hear a book read aloud, enjoy a snack and activity, and then go home with a free book. Summer Storytime is made possible by the DC3 Foundation and the Communities Supporting Early Literacy Grant, which is funded by the Kansas Health Foundation. [Photo by Lance Ziesch]