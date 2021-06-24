The Texas Cadet Murder: The dark side of teen love & ambition [Crime Stories]

In case you have missed the memo: the parade for the 4th will be held on the 2nd and there will be no fireworks on either night. (Given the drought and the fire conditions I think we can agree on the firework ban.) If this feels confusing don’t worry – it is. If you are new to town you might think that we may also alter Christmas or Rosh Hoshana or even Presidential Voting days. And I can’t tell you the current bunch in City Hall won’t possibly do that. We seem to be making rules that are convenient rather than correct. Popular rather than precedent.