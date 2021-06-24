PUSD classified staff denounce 'shameful' salary raises for administration
Also: Board of Trustees to appoint new principals at Walnut Grove and Alisal. Proposed compensation increases for Pleasanton Unified School District's administrative cabinet are raising eyebrows among rank-and-file staff members, who say the pay raises are unnecessary and should be used to boost the down trending salaries of other PUSD employees instead. The Board of Trustees will consider the salary increases during their regular meeting on Thursday, starting 7 p.m.pleasantonweekly.com