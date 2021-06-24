Cancel
Pleasanton, CA

PUSD classified staff denounce 'shameful' salary raises for administration

By Julia Baum
 6 days ago

Also: Board of Trustees to appoint new principals at Walnut Grove and Alisal. Proposed compensation increases for Pleasanton Unified School District's administrative cabinet are raising eyebrows among rank-and-file staff members, who say the pay raises are unnecessary and should be used to boost the down trending salaries of other PUSD employees instead. The Board of Trustees will consider the salary increases during their regular meeting on Thursday, starting 7 p.m.

Stanford, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

ValleyCare nonprofit members approve merger with Stanford foundation

Deal 'is well-timed and aligns with our strategic vision,' board says. ValleyCare Charitable Foundation corporate members have overwhelmingly approved merging the Tri-Valley health system's nonprofit arm with Stanford, further advancing the relationship that began more than five years when the local hospital itself became affiliated and rebranded as Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

City issues community survey on housing in Pleasanton

Pleasanton officials have launched an online survey to gather community input as part of the process to draft the city's upcoming Housing Element update. "The feedback provided in the survey will help inform and plan for the future of housing in Pleasanton by identifying trends on housing preferences, needs, and housing opportunities in the city. This survey is part of the first steps in the ongoing community engagement process associated with updating Pleasanton's Housing Element," officials said.
Dublin, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Dublin Unified School District tentative labor agreement

The Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) and the Dublin Teachers Association (DTA) announced on Wednesday that they have reached a tentative agreement after thorough labor negotiations, which district officials say includes "significant" health and wellness benefit improvements. Once ratified, the agreement will bring closure to current labor negotiations and in...
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Two new principals hired at PUSD for 2021-22 school year

Pleasanton Unified School District will start the 2021-22 school year with new leadership in its ranks, after the Board of Trustees unanimously appointed two new principals during its regular meeting earlier this month. PUSD cabinet members welcomed Gerardo Guzman-Rico to lead Valley View Elementary School and Russell Campisi as new...
California StatePosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Guest Opinion: State Legislature may soon destroy California as we know it

State lawmakers have decided that they know better than the rest of us how we should live. That is the message Sacramento is sending with dozens of legislative bills that, if passed, will all but destroy local control over housing and development. Your community's future will no longer be determined by you and your local elected representatives, but by developers and speculators armed with money and state laws that empower them to control local land use.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Debate on future of water in Pleasanton erupts as council reviews plan for treating PFAS contamination in city wells

Council considers $46 million project price tag and purchasing water from Zone 7. A presentation on the next steps needed to clean up Pleasanton's contaminated groundwater wells to the tune of $46 million morphed into a broader discussion about finding regional alternatives and maintaining local control over water resources at the City Council meeting last Tuesday.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Economic forecast mostly favorable for Pleasanton Unified

District officials hope Virtual Academy will help offset revenue loss from enrollment decline. Despite student enrollment taking a hit this last academic year, Pleasanton Unified School District's budget outlook has improved considerably after the COVID-19 pandemic first began, staff reported to the Board of Trustees last week. Recently declining case...
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Plans for new 10x Genomics corporate campus headed to Pleasanton City Council for approval

Also: Council set to vote on strategy to address groundwater wells contaminated by PFAS. Plans by one of Pleasanton's most visible companies to transform the former Pleasanton Plaza retail complex into a high-tech campus for research, development and laboratory work will be brought to the City Council for final approval at its regular meeting on Tuesday, starting 7 p.m.
Livermore, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Livermore wins All-America City competition

Livermore earned national recognition Wednesday by being named one of this year's All-America City Award winners along with nine other cities across the country. The National Civic League presents the award to 10 different cities each year, recognizing the work of communities in using inclusive, innovative and effective civic engagement to address critical issues and create stronger connections among residents, businesses, and nonprofit and government leaders. Livermore was the only California municipality selected as a finalist to be considered for the award.
Livermore, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Swalwell secures $20M in federal funding for Valley Link design

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has included $20 million for the Valley Link commuter light rail system in the upcoming transportation spending bill upon the request of U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore), officials announced this week. Tri-Valley officials said the $20 million specified in the "Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act...