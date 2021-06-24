Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Opinion | Other countries can teach us how to strengthen American democracy

By Daily Journal
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Quixada Moore-Vissing Mikayla Townsend Erin McNally Sara Clarke-De Reza The Fulcrum

A common complaint we hear from American public officials is that the public doesn’t show up to their events, or that it feels like only the “usual suspects” take the time to engage. Our local public servants need support to learn how to create meaningful opportunities for collaboration with their communities, ones that attract broad cross-sections of the population and encourage people to continue to engage over time. The goal of Public Agenda’s Healthier Democracies initiative is to do just that — we are collecting examples from around the world of exceptional government-led democratic engagement for American public officials to learn from.

We want to know about creative ways that state and local governments are experimenting with engaging the public — including practices that attract new and diverse populations and allow for meaningful collaborations between government and the community. With this aim in mind, we are identifying and collecting data on 15 case studies of international democratic innovations that have been embedded in government and sustained over time. As we conduct data collection and analysis this summer, here are some of the ideas and questions we are grappling with:

Engagement is more meaningful when governments focus their efforts on building the capacity for local people to lead and participate in engagement processes rather than hiring an outside company to come in and lead the process. Capacity building can include leadership trainings, supported environments to test out new skills, and structures that allow for community members to naturally intermix and build relationships with others.

For example, in Kerala, India, the local government has created opportunities to cultivate women’s leadership and engagement through a structure called the Kudumbashree. In this structure, women can process their priorities for the community among other women in safe, supported spaces, and then they present them to the local governing councils. To assure women’s participation, the councils reserve a certain number of governing seats just for women. This capacity building approach to women’s leadership has resulted in greater social capital and better economic opportunities for women in Kerala.

Governments can support engagement in the community without always leading it themselves. Although it is important to create opportunities for public officials and the public to come together, it’s also valuable for governments to support opportunities for the public to connect without a heavy government presence. This allows for people to more organically build bridges and network in the community.

In Bologna, Italy, local officials passed a law that supports public collaboration on public works projects. Individuals, groups, and organizations can submit ideas that encourage collaboration in local public spaces. The city offers thought partnership to the public if they want help developing their ideas through the City’s Civic Imagination Office, and the city also provides public spaces for people to come together to brainstorm ideas. These public spaces have yielded over 70 collaborative meetings and have connected over 1,700 community members in Bologna, all without the government controlling the process.

Governments that have sustained processes in place for engagement are able to be more agile in responding to crises such as natural disasters. Crisis response has been more successful in communities with strong social networks, good working relationships and trust between the government and the public, and structures in place that allow for engagement. In light of the pandemic, we may want to pay closer attention to which communities have thrived and which have struggled in their ability to take care of the community and respond rapidly, and to explore how the quality of response is linked to engagement infrastructure in the community.

In Gdansk, Poland, the city created citizens’ assemblies in response to intense flooding from a river that cuts through the heart of the community. These citizens’ assemblies allowed for local people to discuss how to better respond to natural disasters in the future. After adopting the recommendations from the citizens’ assemblies, the subsequent flooding that occurred the following year resulted in much less damages to the city and no injuries. Plus, these citizen assemblies offer Gdansk a new way of making decisions that allow for greater public participation in the process.

As we think about how to strengthen democracy at the local level, lessons from other countries can help us get out of our ruts and try new things. In particular, we see the value of investing in local people and collaborative processes that in turn enable increased trust and social capital.

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

407
Followers
715
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Democracy#The Councils Reserve#Civic Imagination Office#Bologna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Related
Politicsthefulcrum.us

Other Countries Can Teach Us How to Strengthen American Democracy

Quixada Moore-Vissing, Sara Clarke-De Reza, Erin McNally, and Mikayla Townsend are with Public Agenda, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to creating a stronger, more inclusive, more participatory democracy for everyone. This is part of an occasional series. A common complaint we hear from American public officials is that the public...
Towson, MDtowson.edu

Critical patriotism: What the past can teach us about our future

TU professor’s new book examines patriotism and its lessons. With the recent Flag Day and impending July 4 celebrations, Americans have an opportunity to consider the virtue of patriotism and its role in our country. Is there something about it we can learn from other countries and cultures? What if...
Politicsctnewsonline.com

Liberalism undergirds American democracy

There are many services (benefits) provided for American citizens by government related, tax supported agencies, which could easily be labeled “liberal-socialistic.” They exist because their founding leaders saw a need for them for the “common good.”. Let me list a few: public elementary and high schools, public schools of higher...
KidsTahlequah Daily Press

OPINION: Teaching kids the truth about history

The history of America is tied to the history of the world. This history is complex and at times difficult to hear. Our country's history is marred in violence, innovation, and triumphs. There is a great amount of discussion going on now about whether to teach what has been coined as Critical Race Theory. Children are taught various topics about American history, but as many of you will remember, there is not a great deal of African American history taught to children. There is also not much, if any, history taught that discusses American slavery and the effects of racism, from what I remember.
Politicsloc.gov

Kluge Center Co-Sponsors Examination of American Institutions with Pillars of Democracy Series

For decades America’s civic and governmental institutions have lost the trust of the people, and sometimes even come under direct attack. Commentators offer various explanations for what has happened. Many point to a loss of faith in authority figures beginning with the Vietnam War and the corruption of Watergate. A movement in the 1960s and ‘70s, stemming in part from the anti-war movement, sought to challenge authority figures of all stripes. Whatever the reason, the fact is that 50 years ago the public had more faith in institutions as varied as the press, universities, religious organizations, and the government. And those institutions played a bigger role in our lives.
Travelcentrav.com

The Countries Americans Can Travel to Right Now

Updated June 16, 2021: please verify to make sure the country you’re traveling to is open. This list is not always up to date. The current global pandemic has made many American travelers rethink the way in which they travel. 2020 has seen a rise in domestic travel, but travelers are still eager to venture internationally. The new vaccine requirements for tourists have increased bookings and given newly vaccinated tourists the opportunity to travel. Vaccinated tourists can now travel to many countries in Europe and even more European countries are expected to ease restrictions throughout the summer. So you might be thinking where can I travel to?
POTUSWashington Post

The decay of American democracy is real

“America is back,” Joe Biden kept repeating on his first trip abroad as president. It’s a fair description of what he accomplished — a restoration of the United States’ role as the country that can set the global agenda, encourage cooperation and deter malign behavior. So, American diplomacy is back — but is America? That’s a more complicated question.
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

What can the COVID-19 crisis teach us about building gender-sensitive justice systems?

More and more evidence is emerging on the risks that the COVID-19 pandemic is putting on women’s economic and financial security. Not only are female-dominated sectors heavily affected by the crisis, but women are usually the ones to leave the labor force to take care of children when kindergartens are closed, or when remote schooling calls for additional supervision. And financial setbacks are just a fraction of a larger net of legal hurdles and discriminatory practices. What about existing restrictions on women’s property rights? And what about the financial strain mothers face when they cannot obtain the alimony payment urgently needed to support their children?
Congress & CourtsLockport Union-Sun

MAILBAG: GOP is a danger to American democracy

It is not hyperbolic to say Republicans are a danger to our democracy. Republicans have undercut the rule of law, refused to recognize separation of powers and undercut our free and fair elections. Republicans used the Department of Justice to go after people they perceive as enemies — anyone who...
Electionsthefulcrum.us

Podcast: America's political system is being challenged. How can our democracy be strengthened?

American democracy is being challenged by hyper-polarization, widespread distrust of competing parties, and vocal extremists whose intrenched views further divide the nation. In this episode of the Let's Find Common Ground podcast, constitutional law scholar Rick Pildes discusses proposed changes aimed at strengthening democracy, particularly elections — from ranked choice voting and reform of political primaries, to limiting gerrymandering, and campaign finance reform.
Politicsconventionofstates.com

What the Boston Tea Party can teach us about a Convention of States

"That to live by one man's will became the cause of all men's misery."--Richard Hooker, 1594. In 1773, Americans dumped what amounted to $1.7 million worth of East India Company tea into Boston Harbor in what is now known as the Boston Tea Party. The common but misguided explanation for their engagement in such destruction of "private" property is that it was a sign of pushback against "taxation without representation."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Our Democracy Requires Year-round Work | Opinion

In 2020, more Americans showed up to the polls than ever before. While that is an exciting milestone for many of us, unfortunately, there are state legislators across the nation who are saying "never again," and working hard to suppress the vote. For our democracy to prevail, it will take all of us working together to stop voter suppression, and ensure all Americans can vote in free and fair elections.
TravelDenver Channel

European Union lifts travel bans for US and other countries

The European Union is recommending that its 27 member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States. EU members agreed to add the U.S. to the list of countries for which they should gradually remove restrictions on non-essential travel. The move was adopted during a meeting in Brussels of permanent representatives to the bloc.
Movieslwlies.com

20 years on, can cinema teach us anything new about 9/11?

At this year’s Sheffield Doc/Fest, a trio of documentaries revisited the events of that fateful September day. September 11, 2001, 8:46am: a hijacked passenger flight collides with the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York. 9:03am: a second plane hits the South Tower. 9:59am: the South Tower collapses. 10:28am: the North Tower collapses.
Pennsylvania Statehbr.org

What Anthropologists Can Teach Us About Work Culture

A conversation with University of Pennsylvania anthropologist Greg Urban on better understanding people, teams, and organizations. Greg Urban, anthropologist at the University of Pennsylvania, used to study indigenous tribes in Brazil. Now he hangs out in break rooms and boardrooms analyzing how people interact — and create and change culture — in organizations. He shares lessons and tips for managers to better understand and motivate their teams. Urban is the coauthor of the book The Culture Puzzle: Harnessing the Forces that Drive Your Organization’s Success.
Posted by
Priyanka Mashelkar

How Indians Can Teach You to Be Frugal

7 lessons in frugality from the other end of the world. The ‘frugality’ lifestyle, along with its first cousin ‘minimalism’, have been around long enough that we have tried and tested (whether successfully or not) most of their ‘hacks’. But frugality is an art, not a science, and as such, has unlimited potential.
AfricaWashington Post

Can Mauritians save a democracy in trouble?

In February, the Economist Intelligence Unit ranked Mauritius among the 20 most democratic countries in the world. In March, the V-Dem Institute placed it among the world’s 10 most rapidly autocratizing countries. Both ratings may have a point. After decades as a top-ranked democracy in Africa, Mauritius may be on...
ElectionsAberdeen News

Diggs: We can be a greater country when all Americans vote

As we prepare to celebrate the birth of our country we would benefit from asking ourselves what we have done, are doing and are willing to do to make our country better. We would benefit from joining those who seek to do the most good, for the most people, most often.