Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

“Lamentis:” A Narrative-Shifting Twist Is Revealed In The Third Episode Of ‘Loki’

By Lorin Williams
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t watched the latest episode of Disney+’s Loki, you missed a magnificent twist that changes all we have learned about the Time Variance Authority (TVA) thus far. According to Esquire, the third episode, entitled “Lamentis,” found Loki uniquely teaming up with the Loki variant, Sylvie (Sohpia Di Martino). As they journeyed to a new nexus event, Loki’s female companion divulged a hidden secret about the mysterious organization.

television.mxdwn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Sasha Lane
Person
Marley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Tva#Avengers#The Time Keepers#Chasseur#The Sacred Timeline#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesEmpire

Loki Episode 2: Who Is Lady Loki?

Well well well. After the bombshell ending of Loki Episode 1 informed us that – SPOILER ALERT – the murderous variant attacking TVA agents is none other than another Loki, Episode 2 made good on that promise. In an instalment that took in a 1980s Renaissance Fair, the destruction of Pompeii, and an extended salad analogy (poor Agent Mobius), we were introduced to an unfamiliar face with a very familiar name. But who is this so-called Lady Loki, how does she differ from her comics counterpart, and do we know for sure that she is a Loki variant? Let’s get stuck in…
TV Serieswmleader.com

Tom Hiddleston on that big ‘Loki’ Episode 2 reveal

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the second episode of Loki. After a series premiere that was equal parts Jurassic Park and Doctor Who, the second episode of Loki went full Law & Order: MCU. Only instead of Benson and Stabler prowling the streets of New York, we had timecops Loki and Mobius (Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson) patrolling the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, on the hunt for the dangerous Loki variant.
TV Seriesericavain.com

‘Loki’: Episode 1 Breakdown

The first episode of the newest Marvel Studios series Loki has finally been released on Disney+ for all of us puny mortals to enjoy and it was glorious. Let’s just jump right into it and take a look at the series premiere of Loki, titled “Glorious Purpose”. The episode starts...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Loki episode 2: Who is Lady Loki and the possible multiverse twist explained

Loki viewers are reacting to the big surprise at the end of episode two.The next instalment of Disney Plus’s third Marvel show (behind WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier) was released on Wednesday (16 June).It catches up with the God of mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston, as he gets to grips with the deal he made with the Time Variance Authority (TVA), who arrested him for “crimes against the sacred timeline”.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Titled “The Variant”, episode two sees Loki team up with Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) to track down another version of himself that’s...
TV SeriesJustice

Loki’s Episode 2 Twist Shows A Missed Opportunity For Marvel

Loki’s first episode ended with an unusual “reveal.” The premiere ended with this “Loki” slaughtering TVA agents after Agent Mobius says that the main evil they’re hunting is a version of Loki. Despite this, the variation in question covered his face under a cloak. Is this to imply that the...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Loki episode 2 recap: Marvel show drops major twist as God of Mischief travels through time

The passage of time in Loki is a fluid affair. That is par for the course in a time travel show. But that assertion is also true on an episode level. Loki, as I said last week, is a show that moves fast – at least on its surface. It also knows when to slow down just enough to incorporate a whole lot of world building (all those time travel rules, all those TVA office politics).This is the Marvel Cinematic Universe we’re talking about, so I’m viewing all these elements as chickens that will undoubtedly come home to roost later...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘Loki’: Episode Two’s Variant Reveal Develops More Questions Than Answers for Marvel’s Time-Bending Series

By now the world has seen the latest episode of Marvel’s Loki, which confirmed early theories about the mysterious assailant, according to Comicbook.com. Entitled “The Variant,” the second episode introduced Loki, the Time Variance Authority, and viewers to the murderous fugitive jumping time and obliterating the Sacred Timeline. Now that it has been confirmed to be a she, the next mystery is to place a name with the face.
TV Seriesscadconnector.com

‘Loki’ episode one review

It’s not hard to enjoy something with Tom Hiddleston in it. Marvel made an excellent decision by keeping him around for this TV show, and after just one episode in, I can already tell “Loki” will be significantly better than the previous show. If Disney+ decided to release the entire season at once I would’ve binge-watched the whole thing in one sitting, but sadly, they’re still petty and like to make us wait a whole week for a new episode.
TV SeriesIGN

Loki Writer and Director Discuss Episode Two’s Big Reveal

The Loki series on Disney+ is shaping up to be one of the more outrageous stories within the MCU, since it centers around alternate dimensions and the bureaucracy that controls it all. Episode one lays down the foundation of what the audience and Loki himself can expect from the Time...
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

Loki episode 1 Easter eggs revealed by director, including nods to Iron Man and The Last of Us

Loki director Kate Herron has revealed some Easter eggs in episode 1 of the Marvel series. The first involves the early minutes of the episode, where Loki crash lands into a desert. Herron revealed that this was an intentional callback to the first Iron Man movie, which she explained "felt like a fun way to reference the film that started it all and wanted it to represent Loki's new journey ahead." Check out a comparison of the scenes below.
TV SeriesAOL Corp

Loki Stars, EP Tease What's to Come After That Episode 2 Twist — Watch

The following post contains spoilers for Episode 2 of Loki. Proceed with caution!. Loki‘s second outing introduced the God of Mischief like we’ve never seen him — or rather, her — before. Episode 2, which dropped on Disney+ Wednesday, found Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) teaming up...
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki: Why Episode 2's Reveals of the MCU’s Future Feel Way Too Real

The second episode of Marvel Studios' Loki, "The Variant" debuted on Disney+ on Wednesday and it gave viewers a lot to talk about. After spending its debut episode, "Glorious Purpose" catching viewers up on Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) story and introducing the Time Variance Authority (TVA) as well as revealing that the organization is hunting down a variant version of Loki who has been killing the TVA's hunters and causing other issues, "The Variant" jumps right into things with Loki assisting in trying to find the variant before they strike again. Along the way, the episode reveals some things about the future in the MCU and while it's all in furtherance of the story and that hunt for the villain, some of the fictional events of the future feel way too real.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Episode 2 Credits Secretly Revealed [SPOILERS] Real Identity

Loki episode 2 debuted on Disney Plus today, and it unveiled the face of the show’s main villain. Big spoiler incoming… the evil Loki variant causing dangerous disruptions to the Sacred Timeline was revealed to be Sophia Di Martino’s character. Though this wasn’t spelled out in the episode itself, from the way she’s being presented, Marvel fans are assuming she must be Lady Loki. However, those who watched and paid attention to the full credits have discovered a piece of evidence that suggests otherwise.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Loki’ Episode 2 Recap: The Unconquerable Will

In the first episode of Loki (“Glorious Purpose”), the Time Variance Authority (TVA) gets the best of Loki. Not only do they arrest him, not only does Mobius convince him to join the TVA, but seeing Infinity Stones, the objects of immense power Loki desires for his own, reduced to mere paperweights seems to have shocked Loki right out of his shoes. By the end of that episode, he is, if not quite defeated, then at least broken open in a way we’ve not seen before. He’s vulnerable and admitting to far more self-awareness than anyone gave him credit for, and he seems, most importantly, simply tired of everything. The TVA is a fresh start, one he ultimately embraces, maybe because he knows he can’t return to his timeline, where he will only die in the year 2018, or maybe because he wants a shot at taking over the TVA and harnessing all that timey-wimey power for himself. But episode two casts a new light on Loki’s place in the TVA and, perhaps, his ulterior motives for partnering with Mobius: to end a pre-destined universe and bring true free will to all.
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

Loki episode 2 recap: compelling detective drama with a time travel twist

Spoilers for the first two episodes of Loki follow. Watch them first before reading this. Superheroes may be the dominant force in popular culture right now, but their current screen success is a mere flash in the pan next to the longevity of the detective drama. By merging the two genres in spectacular, wise-cracking fashion, however, Loki episode 2 may have found one of the most potent forces in the universe.
TV SeriesGizmodo

Marvel's Loki Is Already Putting Twists on Its Twists

In over a decade of movies and now TV shows, we’ve gotten used to Marvel media that sets up a big mystery that hangs over its runtime, only to be answered in the endgame. What’s going on in Westview? Who’s behind Loki’s attack on NYC? Where’s Captain Marvel during the Snap? Why is Falcon and the Winter Soldier like this? Disney+’s Loki, in truly mischievous style, is already throwing a big curveball at its own major mystery.