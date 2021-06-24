“Lamentis:” A Narrative-Shifting Twist Is Revealed In The Third Episode Of ‘Loki’
If you haven’t watched the latest episode of Disney+’s Loki, you missed a magnificent twist that changes all we have learned about the Time Variance Authority (TVA) thus far. According to Esquire, the third episode, entitled “Lamentis,” found Loki uniquely teaming up with the Loki variant, Sylvie (Sohpia Di Martino). As they journeyed to a new nexus event, Loki’s female companion divulged a hidden secret about the mysterious organization.television.mxdwn.com