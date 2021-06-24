“Lamentis:” A Narrative-Shifting Twist Is Revealed In The Third Episode Of ‘Loki’

In the first episode of Loki (“Glorious Purpose”), the Time Variance Authority (TVA) gets the best of Loki. Not only do they arrest him, not only does Mobius convince him to join the TVA, but seeing Infinity Stones, the objects of immense power Loki desires for his own, reduced to mere paperweights seems to have shocked Loki right out of his shoes. By the end of that episode, he is, if not quite defeated, then at least broken open in a way we’ve not seen before. He’s vulnerable and admitting to far more self-awareness than anyone gave him credit for, and he seems, most importantly, simply tired of everything. The TVA is a fresh start, one he ultimately embraces, maybe because he knows he can’t return to his timeline, where he will only die in the year 2018, or maybe because he wants a shot at taking over the TVA and harnessing all that timey-wimey power for himself. But episode two casts a new light on Loki’s place in the TVA and, perhaps, his ulterior motives for partnering with Mobius: to end a pre-destined universe and bring true free will to all.