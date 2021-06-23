Cancel
Monmouth County, NJ

Travel plans? Allow lots of time — months in advance — for passports

By Erin Vogt
92.7 WOBM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Jerseyans making travel plans are being advised to allow for at least three months to receive U.S. passports. Routine service from the U.S. State Department can take up to 18 weeks from the day a passport application is submitted to the day a new passport is received, according to the Monmouth County Clerk's Office.

Toms River, NJ
