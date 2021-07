An extract from a poem read at a service to mark 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death has been carved into the path in front of her new tribute statue. The late Princess of Wales' two sons, Princes William and Harry, reunited to unveil Ian Rank-Broadley's sculpture in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on Thursday (01.07.21) - which would have been Diana's 60th birthday - and the remembrance spot also includes words inspired by 'The Measure of A Man' by Albert Schweitzer.