Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Company defends use of toxic chemicals to fight plant fire

By JOHN FLESHER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bC65k_0adYHnRo00

A company whose northern Illinois chemical plant was heavily damaged in a fire last week defended its use of firefighting foam containing toxic chemicals Wednesday, saying crews had taken steps to contain the material.

An industrial team hired by Lubrizol Inc., parent company of Chemtool, used foam containing PFAS compounds June 15 before switching to another foam without them on orders of the fire chief in Rockton, a town near the Wisconsin border.

State and federal regulators had raised concerns with the company about the PFAS-containing foam. It is legal in most of the U.S. but generally used only for highly flammable or combustible fires involving gas tankers and oil refineries, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The foam was used “in the early stages of firefighting efforts for a limited time given the heightened risk of letting the fire burn and spread,” Lubrizol said in a statement Wednesday. “Fluorinated foam is twice as effective as non-fluorinated foam in suppressing a fire like the one we experienced and offered the best chance to control the fire in the shortest amount of time. ”

The company said the foam was sprayed on one portion of the site. Before it was applied, Lubrizol and the contractor, U.S. Fire Pumps, dug trenches around the property. The foam and water in which it was diluted were vacuumed up and stored in tanks for appropriate disposal, the statement said.

“We continue to run tests of the soil and water to further validate the effectiveness of the containment measures,” Lubrizol said.

PFAS chemicals belong to a group known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are used in a wide variety of industrial and household products. They have been linked to numerous health problems including cancer and damage to organs including the liver, kidneys and thyroid gland.

They are described as “forever chemicals” because they don’t degrade in the environment or the human body.

Louisiana-based U.S. Fire Pump used about 3,200 gallons of the PFAS-containing foam mixed with 71,000 gallons of water, according to the Illinois EPA.

State officials did not respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday. The U.S. EPA said it stood by its earlier statement of concern about use of the foam.

The fire sent thick black smoke thousands of feet in the air and caused debris to rain onto nearby yards. About 1,000 residents were evacuated for four days.

Lubrizol said experts were continuing to monitor air quality in the area of the plant, which manufactured lubricants, grease products and other fluids. No negative effects have been detected aside from “the short-term irritation one would normally experience in the presence of smoke,” the company said.

Debris is being removed and properties cleaned, Lubrizol said. The debris will be sent to an EPA- approved facility for disposal.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

491K+
Followers
262K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#U S Epa#Chemical Plant#Fire Protection#Lubrizol Inc#Chemtool#Pfas#U S Fire Pumps#The Illinois Epa#The U S Epa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
EPA
Related
Granite City, ILPosted by
TheStreet

Illinois American Water Installs Ultraviolet Disinfection At Granite City Water Treatment Plant; Investment Of About $6 Million Supports Safe Drinking Water

Illinois American Water recently invested approximately $6 million to construct Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection at the Granite City water treatment plant. The new treatment technology supports safe drinking water to residents and businesses. As part of the project, three new UV reactors were installed and are capable of treating up to 15 million gallons of water a day.
Illinois Statewcn247.com

Fire chief: Illinois chemical plant fire likely accidental

ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — A senior fire official says an explosion and massive fire at a chemical plant in northern Illinois that filled the sky with black smoke and forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes for days was started accidentally during maintenance work. Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said in a press release Friday that the June 13 fire at the Chemtool plant near Rockton started when contractors were replacing insulation on heating pipes. Wilson says it's likely that a scissor lift struck a valve or another piece of piping, releasing oil. He says the workers were trying to contain that leak and depressurize the heating pipes when the fire started. The investigation continues.
Rockton, ILwglr.com

Cause of Rockton chemical plant fire ruled accidental

ROCKTON, Ill. — The Rockton Fire Protection District says the fire that burned for days at the Chemtool plant was accidental. Fire Chief Kirk Wilson released the findings of their initial investigation into the fire Friday. Wilson says a project was underway on the morning of June 14th to replace...
Rockton, ILillinois.edu

The Latest: Chemtool Chemical Plant Fire

A massive fire broke out at a Chemtool plant in Rockton in mid-June, destroying the chemical plant and causing evacuations for days. The fire is still burning a week later. The 21st spoke to two Illinois reporters about what environmental and public health concerns are posed by this chemical fire — both short and longterm.
Food Safetychildrenshealthdefense.org

‘Concerning’ Levels of Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’ Found in Bottled Water

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. Scientists at John Hopkins University found per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals in 39 out of 100 samples of bottled water tested, prompting calls for regulators to set allowable limits for the “forever chemicals.”
Illinois StateCBS 58

Foam containing 'forever chemicals' used against Illinois plant fire

(AP) -- Government officials say a company hired to extinguish a fire that gutted a northern Illinois chemical plant used foam containing toxic compounds that have contaminated many U.S. waters. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the company sprayed foam made with PFAS chemicals onto the fire Tuesday at the...
Illinois Statewalls102.com

Fire suppression efforts continue at Illinois chemical plant

ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — Fire suppression efforts continue at a chemical fire near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line as public health officials lifted an outdoor mask mandate for those within a 3-mile radius of the Chemtool plant. Winnebago County Health Department Administrator Sandra Martell said Wednesday the carbon monoxide and the hydrogen sulfide in the air remain below federal standards. However, the evacuation order for those within 1 mile of the fire remains in effect. That’s because the potential danger from the debris, dust and ash that has fallen on the ground from the fire is still unknown. The explosions and resulting fires Monday prompted officials to evacuate an estimated 1,000 residents.
Beauty & FashionNews-Medical.net

Study finds ‘widespread’ use of toxic chemicals in a range of cosmetics

Cosmetics from the United States and Canada have been found to contain high levels of per- and polyuoroalkyl substances (PFAS), associated with a range of harmful conditions. A new study published in the Journal of Environmental Science and Technology Letters by researchers from the University of Notre Dame in Paris, France, found high levels of per- and polyuoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These substances are a potentially toxic class of chemicals linked to a number of serious health conditions, suggesting that many may be at risk of contamination.
Rockton, ILnews8000.com

EPA measuring air quality near Rockton chemical plant fire

ROCKTON, Ill. — Both state and federal Environmental Protection Agency teams are in Rockton measuring the air quality around the site of the Chemtool Incorporated fire. The local public health department said people within a mile of the fire are asked to evacuate and people within three miles should wear face coverings.
Newburyport, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Plant shut down after chemical fires

NEWBURYPORT – In the wake of chemical fire at PCI Synthesis/SEQENS, the city announced Monday it halted all operations at the 9 Opportunity Way facility until investigators determine what caused the blaze. Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said his office suspended all permits that allow the pharmaceutical company to operate...
Rockton, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Progress Made in Fighting Rockton Chemical Plant Fire, but Challenges Loom

Firefighters in Rockton have made significant progress in battling a blaze at a chemical plant that began to burn on Monday, but the fallout from the fire is just beginning. A team from Louisiana, specializing in fighting industrial fires that involve dangerous chemicals, began to assist firefighters in gaining ground on Tuesday, pouring chemical foam and water on the blaze at the Chemtool lubricant manufacturing facility.
Rockton, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Foam brings fire at Rockton chemical plant 'under control'

ROCKTON, Ill. - An industrial firefighting team continued battling a fire Tuesday that has consumed an chemical plant in northern Illinois and forced the evacuation of nearby homes and businesses. Before pouring fire-fighting foam on the Chemtool plant in Rockton, Louisiana-based U.S. Fire Pumps dug a trench around the facility...
Rockton, ILWSPY NEWS

State and Local Agencies Continue Response to Rockton Chemical Plant Fire

State and local emergency agencies are continuing to respond to the massive fire at the Chemtool facility in Rockton. The facility makes and stores oil-based products. A fire started at around seven Monday morning in the facility. All employees were said to be evacuated safely. Later on residents within a two-mile radius of the plant were evacuated. Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson says firefighters had to stop spraying water on some areas of the burning plant.