Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boonton, NJ

Pet adoptions slowing down in NJ as COVID recovery continues

By Dino Flammia
Posted by 
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shelters and rescues could hardly keep up with demand during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and even as recent as earlier this year. But as quickly as residents raced to adopt or foster a furry friend during lockdown and work-at-home mode, animal facilities are seeing a slowdown in the amount of interest as the Garden State continues its recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, even though plenty of animals still need a place to call home.

nj1015.com
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Boonton, NJ
Boonton, NJ
Coronavirus
City
Chester, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet#Volunteers#Covid#Animals#Covid#The Garden State#Northstar Pet Rescue#Njsh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Pets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...