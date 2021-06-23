Pet adoptions slowing down in NJ as COVID recovery continues
Shelters and rescues could hardly keep up with demand during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and even as recent as earlier this year. But as quickly as residents raced to adopt or foster a furry friend during lockdown and work-at-home mode, animal facilities are seeing a slowdown in the amount of interest as the Garden State continues its recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, even though plenty of animals still need a place to call home.nj1015.com