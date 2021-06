Pasadena’s Director of Public Health and Health Officer, Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, issued a statement to the community regarding mask use and the Delta Variant. Increasing reports about the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus as much more infectious and possibly causing more serious illness are very concerning. The CDC anticipates the Delta variant will be the predominant strain in the US in the next few months, and it has been identified in LA County. Initial evidence suggests that vaccination provides significant protection against illness from this variant, but much is still unknown and protection may be somewhat less than for prior variants.