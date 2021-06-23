Cancel
Cars

Women Are Better Drivers

By Daytime with Kimberly, Esteban
cw35.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA popular insurance site conducted a study to determine which sex was the better driver by analyzing statistics on insurance, crime rates and driving test results. Findings indicated that women are less likely to be involved in a car accident than men which in turn, means they cost insurers less when they make a claim.

