In the Atlanta suburb of Fairburn, Georgia, 58-year-old grandmother Toni Abad was known by family and friends as a kind, caring woman who always helped people in need. The discovery of Abad’s lifeless body in the trunk of her car on December 22, 2017 shocked her loved ones and the entire community, according to “Killer Couples,” airing Fridays at 8/7c on Oxygen.