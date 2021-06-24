Co-worker catches daycare employee of taking photos of children’s genitalia while in changing room: Reports
A daycare worker in Maryland was arrested last week for allegedly taking sexually explicit photographs of girls in her care. Police were called to Stepping Stones Early Learning Center in Salisbury after an employee reported seeing Roseberline Turenne, 18, looking at young girls’ genitalia on her phone. Turenne eventually confessed to officers that she took the pictures while the children were on a changing table at the daycare, WBOC reported.lansingdaily.com