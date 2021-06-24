Cancel
Public Safety

Co-worker catches daycare employee of taking photos of children’s genitalia while in changing room: Reports

By lansing
Posted by 
Lansing Daily
Lansing Daily
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A daycare worker in Maryland was arrested last week for allegedly taking sexually explicit photographs of girls in her care. Police were called to Stepping Stones Early Learning Center in Salisbury after an employee reported seeing Roseberline Turenne, 18, looking at young girls’ genitalia on her phone. Turenne eventually confessed to officers that she took the pictures while the children were on a changing table at the daycare, WBOC reported.

Lansing Daily

Lansing Daily

Lansing, MI
LansingDaily.com is a news agency which shows all local news, sports and political news. LansingDaily.com is ran by volunteers and recently was founded in December.

