Co-worker catches daycare employee of taking photos of children’s genitalia while in changing room: Reports

On March 16th, 2020, my husband packed up his desk at work, came home, and replicated it in our family room "for two weeks." Fast forward 15 months later, and he's on a conference call down in our family room as I type this. He never went back to the office. He likely won't return until the end of the summer. He's been a work-from-home, stay-at-home dad all day, every single day, for over a year of our lives, and both of our daughters have thrived by having both of their parents home with them 24/7.