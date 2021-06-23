Paul Batman

ITHACA, NY -- Of the various artistic activities interrupted by the recent pandemic, figure drawing is lesser known. Although painters and other visual artists commonly create alone in their studios, working from the live model is often a group activity. Beyond the well-funded professionalism of degree-granting art programs and professional portraiture, drawing and other work from the figure is often a do-it-yourself affair. Negotiating models, poses, fees, and locations founds a culture unto itself. Rather than a means of completing finished work, experimentation is often – if not always – the focus.