Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Paul Batman

ithaca.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Batman, 73, passed away on June 4, 2021 surrounded by love and songs. He was born in New Albany, Indiana to Curtis and Kathleen (Eckert) Batman. He is survived by his partner and wife of 39 years, Barbara Davieds, as well as daughters Nica (Rob) Weeks, Risa (Jon) Wolf, granddaughters Danielle and Shelby Weeks, brother Keith (Barbara) Batman, nieces Johanna and Emma, nephew Caleb, step- children from a previous marriage Tolak and Oona Besman, and his many friends and extended family members on two continents.

www.ithaca.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ovid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University#The Lodi Town Board#The Lodi Whittier Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSThe Guardian

Jessica Morris obituary

The communications consultant Jessica Morris did much to give a voice to people who lacked one. In the years up to her death at the age of 57 from brain cancer, she made her illness the basis of a campaign to find treatments for others. In January 2016 she was...
EntertainmentWashington Post

The Washington Post names Jonathan Edwards a staff writer for Morning Mix

Announcement from Morning Mix Editor Gina Harkins:. We are thrilled to announce that Jonathan Edwards is joining Morning Mix as a staff writer. Jonathan spent nearly six years writing for The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, where he reported on public safety and the criminal justice system. His coverage of police using a facial-recognition program, often without their supervisors’ knowledge, led lawmakers to reassess the state’s regulation of the practice.
New York City, NYnewschool.edu

David J. Lewis Named Dean of the School of Constructed Environments at Parsons

David J. Lewis has taught at Parsons for nearly twenty years, and was appointed Professor of Architecture in 2017, after he previously served as Director of the Master of Architecture program, the Director of Design Workshop, and Interim Dean of SCE. Now, he’s been appointed Dean of the School of Constructed Environments (SCE) at Parsons, and will formally start his new role on July 1, 2021.
Ithaca, NYithaca.com

Figures in lines

ITHACA, NY -- Of the various artistic activities interrupted by the recent pandemic, figure drawing is lesser known. Although painters and other visual artists commonly create alone in their studios, working from the live model is often a group activity. Beyond the well-funded professionalism of degree-granting art programs and professional portraiture, drawing and other work from the figure is often a do-it-yourself affair. Negotiating models, poses, fees, and locations founds a culture unto itself. Rather than a means of completing finished work, experimentation is often – if not always – the focus.
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Keenan Heyward, University of Rochester (Simon)

“My goal in life is to create and empower others to create.”. Fun fact about yourself: As a child, I was super interested in space travel and wanted to be an astronaut when I grew up. Undergraduate School and Degree: Indiana University – BS in Supply Chain Management + Technology...
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Soap Vet Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Actress Philece Sampler, whose long list of performing credits includes roles on television and in anime, has died at the age of 67. The news was first announced by author Peggy Webb, who revealed that her “dear friend” had passed on both Twitter and Facebook. “My heart is heavy,” Webb...