Paul Batman
Paul Batman, 73, passed away on June 4, 2021 surrounded by love and songs. He was born in New Albany, Indiana to Curtis and Kathleen (Eckert) Batman. He is survived by his partner and wife of 39 years, Barbara Davieds, as well as daughters Nica (Rob) Weeks, Risa (Jon) Wolf, granddaughters Danielle and Shelby Weeks, brother Keith (Barbara) Batman, nieces Johanna and Emma, nephew Caleb, step- children from a previous marriage Tolak and Oona Besman, and his many friends and extended family members on two continents.