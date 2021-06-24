Cancel
Career criminal is released from jail DAYS before he stabs 94-year-old Asian woman in broad daylight: Reports

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A California man who randomly stabbed a 94-year-old woman on Wednesday was released from jail days before the unprovoked attack, according to reports. Daniel Cauich, 35, was arrested two hours after allegedly stabbing Anh “Peng” Taylor multiple times in San Francisco. The victim’s niece told KPIX that Taylor claimed bystanders did not stop to help her, but one witness did call 911.

